North Battleford Walmart employee semi-finalist in international talent contest

Brie McAuley, 25, has made the top 32 in an international talent contest for Walmart employees.

The support manager at the retail company’s store in North Battleford, Sask., said she was hesitant to enter her own original piece of music in the 2020 Walmart Associate Talent Search (WATS).

“It was completely out of my comfort zone to do because I felt that I’m not confident in the things that I’m writing, but I guess we’re our toughest critics,” she said on Monday over the phone.

“I decided that I should go with it and I got a lot of feedback from it so I was very happy with my decision.”

Her first-ever song written for piano, Living Skies, has taken her to the WATS semi-finals among entries from around the globe. Only two entries from Canada were selected.

“Top 32 out of almost 300 people. It is an incredible feeling, for sure,” she said.

The pianist wrote the song years ago when her mother was battling Stage-3 cancer.

“[Mom’s] actually cancer-free now but she had an 18-per cent survival rate and I almost lost her, so I guess the feelings that I was feeling after she was sick, it inspired me to write… I usually write a lot when I’m upset but that’s when the most beautiful stuff comes,” McAuley said.

“I am incredibly thankful that my mom is still here. I learned a lot from her being sick.

“My entire perception on life changed after her being sick and I also got some of my best inspiration from that whole ordeal, including writing that piece of music.”

The public has until 11:59 p.m. CT on March 20 to vote online on the 32 WATS semi-finalists that were selected.

The seven videos with the highest combined score from a judging panel and popular voting will be declared the winners. Those winning acts will then travel to Bentonville, Ark., and perform during Walmart’s annual Associates’ Week in June.

McAuley originally hails from Ontario but moved to Saskatchewan about six months ago. She said she’s been taking piano lessons from the same teacher for over two decades.

