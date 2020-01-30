Saskatchewan artists nominated for Album Artwork of the Year at 2020 Junos

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan artist Terri Fidelak doesn’t make music, but she’s nominated ahead of the 49th annual Juno Awards along with Bryan Adams, Alessia Cara and Shawn Mendes.

Albeit for different categories, nominees will be celebrated during this year’s edition of Canada’s biggest night in music, held on March 15 at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre.

“No, [I don’t sing]. I mean, badly, I think badly at karaoke,” Fidelak said. “No, I’m not a musician, I haven’t played an instrument since I was in band in like Grade 9.

“It’s pretty lovely. It’s very exciting. A little bit strange… it’s interesting to have my name up for an award that is part of the music industry.”

Fidelak and photographer Carey Shaw are nominated in the category of Album Artwork of the Year for their work on Belle Plaine’s Malice, Mercy, Grief & Wrath.

Melanie Berglund, who performs as Belle Plaine, was raised near Fosston while Fidelak also grew up in rural Saskatchewan, on a farm by Fairlight. The two have been friends for ages.

“We have done other collaborative work, like I’ve created touring posters for her and T-shirt designs and things like that. And so when she was working on this album, it was a really big honour to be invited to create all of this artwork, to support the beautiful work that she was already doing,” Fidelak said.

Fidelak said she feels the artwork brought out the music and connected with it.

“I think that the visual artwork expands on and articulates the feeling of the emotions and the scenes of the music,” she said.

“The album is really an extension and reflection of Melanie’s songs. There was quite a bit of symbolism that developed out of listening to her lyrics and conversations with her… there’s the night garden and each of the four plants that are represented in it are endemic to Saskatchewan.”

A closer look at the artwork in Belle Plaine’s “Malice, Mercy, Grief & Wrath.” Regan Fraser / Supplied

Fidelak now lives in Regina as a professional artist who predominately focuses on sculpting. Although she’s illustrated an album cover before, Malice, Mercy, Grief & Wrath was the first time she helmed the full design, including the gatefold and record sleeve.

“[Berglund] was amazing in just trusting my vision and believing in my skills to articulate her songs in another medium and her music in another medium… really important to have that kind of trust,” Fidelak said.

“No other album in the works at this point. We’ll see. I would love to do another one.”

Fidelak gave credit to graphic designer Regan Fraser, who did the art direction and some design on Belle Plaine’s album.

This isn’t the first time the province has had Juno nominees in this category, SaskMusic noted.

Simon Paul, of English River First Nation, was nominated twice for his work on the Tragically Hips’ World Container and Now for Plan A.

Whitewood native Tim Domoslai was also recognized for his involvement on Hawksley Workman’s album Treeful of Starlings.

