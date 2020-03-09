Calgary family raises concerns about reported abuse of young water polo players​

WARNING: This story contains details that could be upsetting for some readers.

A Calgary mother is looking for answers after her daughter came forward with allegations of sexual abuse while playing in a water polo game in February.

Last week, the Alberta Water Polo Association announced that the remainder of the girls’ U14 season would be cancelled after complaints of abuse.

“I was crying. I was so frustrated. I went home in tears. I really want to play and we’ve all been working hard this season,” said a 13-year-old girl who Global News is not identifying because of her age and ongoing investigation. The teen Global News spoke to about her experiences will be called Erica.

‘Angry, livid, upset’

Erica filed a complaint with Edmonton police in February, which is currently being investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

She said during a game, a player on the other team reached into her swimsuit and grabbed her breasts.

“The incident was aggressive and I had scratches all over my chest and in my cleavage. It was so frustrating and I was in pain. It hurt. I was so confused because it’s not part of the game. Water polo is an aggressive sport and you get kicked and punched, but it’s the grabbing of breasts that’s just not acceptable,” Erica said.

The AWPA said it is “concerned by multiple complaints against more than one athlete alleging unacceptable behaviour.”

The association sent out a memo in January addressing player safety but never mentioned any abuse allegations. Global News viewed a player complaint that was brought forward in November 2019.

“It didn’t say anything about sexual assault. It talked about accidental contact,” said Erica’s mother. “It’s as if the previous complaints had been deemed to be accidental. There’s no way the hands can go under a water polo suit without significant effort.”

Erica’s mother feels more action should have been taken earlier.

“I’m angry, livid, upset that people had absolutely failed my daughter,” she said. “They should’ve dealt with it immediately.”

Story continues below advertisement

AWPA responds

In a statement to Global News on Monday, the AWPA said it is “concerned by multiple complaints against more than one athlete alleging unacceptable behaviour that is alleged to have occurred during the course of play.”

“Emotions on all fronts have escalated and AWPA is very concerned about the overall safety and orderly conduct of the games in the U14 girls’ league,” the statement read.

“These are very serious allegations involving minors. In order to ensure that there is due process for all parties involved, the AWPA has engaged an independent third-party investigator to investigate each of the allegations the AWPA has received. It is critical that the privacy and safety of all parties involved, including the minor athletes, [are] protected, and therefore, this process must remain confidential.”

The AWPA said it cannot provide any further comment while the investigation is ongoing.

“On the advice of counsel and out of respect of due process to both the complainants and the respondents, the AWPA must wait until the investigation is complete before taking further action,” the statement read.

“While the investigation is being conducted, the only way the AWPA feels it can now ensure the safety of all of our athletes, volunteers, parents and spectators is to cancel the remaining scheduled games in the U14 Girls season.”

Water Polo Canada issues statement

Water Polo Canada issued the following statement to Global News on Monday: “The well-being and safety of all participants are of the utmost importance to Water Polo Canada, and we take these concerns very seriously. Water Polo Canada has a reporting system in place, including access to an independent safe sport officer that can be contacted at any time and in confidence.

Story continues below advertisement

“Since the allegations are currently under investigation by the Alberta Water Polo Association, Water Polo Canada cannot make any comment at this time in order to ensure a fair process for all involved. Water Polo Canada has no control [over] the decisions of Alberta Water Polo regarding their league play; however, Water Polo Canada will be discussing the rationale for the decision with AWPA.”