Alberta Water Polo Association cancels rest of season after ‘unacceptable behaviour’ allegations surface

After the Alberta Water Polo Association received complaints of “unacceptable behaviour,” the organization cancelled the rest of the season and is reviewing “internal procedures and best practices.”

In a statement issued to Global News on Saturday, the AWPA said it is concerned after being made aware of the allegations, explaining it contradicts the organization’s values. The AWPA did not provide details about the timeline or nature of the allegations, choosing only to say that the behaviour was unacceptable.

Because the alleged conduct happened during gameplay and it involved minors, the AWPA said it is critical that the accusations are “thoroughly investigated” and the privacy of those involved is protected. The organization said it hired a third-party investigator in February to probe the accusations.

With the investigation ongoing, the AWPA cancelled the remainder of the under 14 girls’ season for all AWPA-sanctioned events.

“We are committed to ensuring a safe and positive environment for our young athletes,” the AWPA statement read. “This decision is to ensure the safety of players, spectators, coaches, referees and parents.”

The AWPA said it encourages anyone who has experienced inappropriate in-game conduct to file a complaint with the organization.

Calgary police said there are not any open investigations involving the AWPA. There was a sexual assault case in April 2018 but it was dropped due to insufficient evidence, according to police. Officers said there might be complaints in other jurisdictions, however.