Post Malone addresses concerns about his health, says he’s ‘not on drugs’

Post Malone took a moment during a concert in Memphis, Tenn., last Friday to tell his fans he’s “not on drugs.”
“I’m not on drugs, and I feel the best I’ve ever f–king felt in my life,” the 24-year-old musician said during his March 6 show at the FedEx Forum in a video captured by a fan.
Malone’s words of assurance came only a few days after multiple clips of him performing live went viral across TikTok and Twitter.
In the videos, the I Fall Apart rapper was captured rolling around onstage, stumbling over lyrics and rolling his eyes back into his head. The performances sparked shock and speculation among fans that he may have been under the influence at the time.
Malone, born Austin Post, however, denied this on Friday, re-iterating to his audience: “For anyone that’s concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel f–king fantastic, and I’m not doing drugs.”
“That’s why I can bust my a– for these shows and f–king fall on the floor and do all that fun s–t.”
Malone’s manager, Dre London, later took to Instagram assuring fans his client was OK.
“Thanks for your concerns! I’m sure I would have let you know if something was wrong!” he wrote.
“Falling while performing I Fall Apart guys,” he added, suggesting that the rapper’s behaviour was all part of his act.
Here are some tweets from the initially concerned fans:
“I honestly don’t think he’s OK and the people closest to him need to step in,” tweeted another.
Not all of Malone’s fans, however, saw cause for concern about his well-being.
Some took to social media criticizing the fans who did not catch onto Malone’s supposed stage act.
Here's what they had to say on Twitter:
Malone will conclude the North American leg of his critically acclaimed Hollywood’s Bleeding tour on March 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, before he heads to Europe for a string of festival dates.
He will then play a final U.S. show at a festival in Virginia Beach, Va., on April 24. Additional tour dates and updates can be found through the official Post Malone website.
Hollywood’s Bleeding (2019), Malone’s second and most recent album, is now available through all major streaming platforms.
