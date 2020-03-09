Post Malone addresses concerns about his health, says he’s ‘not on drugs’

Send this page to someone via email

Post Malone took a moment during a concert in Memphis, Tenn., last Friday to tell his fans he’s “not on drugs.”

“I’m not on drugs, and I feel the best I’ve ever f–king felt in my life,” the 24-year-old musician said during his March 6 show at the FedEx Forum in a video captured by a fan.

Malone’s words of assurance came only a few days after multiple clips of him performing live went viral across TikTok and Twitter.

In the videos, the I Fall Apart rapper was captured rolling around onstage, stumbling over lyrics and rolling his eyes back into his head. The performances sparked shock and speculation among fans that he may have been under the influence at the time.

Post Malone addresses peoples concerns about his health pic.twitter.com/ETlHsA9uDk — LazyAsf (@LazyAsfBRUH) March 7, 2020

Malone, born Austin Post, however, denied this on Friday, re-iterating to his audience: “For anyone that’s concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel f–king fantastic, and I’m not doing drugs.”

“That’s why I can bust my a– for these shows and f–king fall on the floor and do all that fun s–t.”

Malone’s manager, Dre London, later took to Instagram assuring fans his client was OK.

“Thanks for your concerns! I’m sure I would have let you know if something was wrong!” he wrote.

“Falling while performing I Fall Apart guys,” he added, suggesting that the rapper’s behaviour was all part of his act.

Here are some tweets from the initially concerned fans:

HE IS NOT OKAY. HE NEEDS HELP!

I don’t want to loose him. I don’t care if you are a fan of him or not, but he is fucking not ok! #PostMalone pic.twitter.com/wHgjqWllQa — Livi ♡ 5SOS (@livilove5sos) March 7, 2020

He is not ok and needs help asap. Idk if he's on drugs or drunk but we can't lose another artist#PostMalone #help pic.twitter.com/FajHcL3E44 — i got jimins jams (@Btsarmy2190) March 6, 2020

i’ve been seeing so many videos of post malone lately and i seriously hope that he will find his way back.i mean he is clearly not doing well and i’m really concerned about his wellbeing. someone get him some help PLEASE!!!! i just can’t lose another one.

pic.twitter.com/peicsje2L0 — sophie (@grethanboo) March 6, 2020

THIS IS REALLY PAINFUL TO SEE HIM LIKE THIS AND I'M GENUINELY CONCERNED ABOUT HIS WELL-BEING RIGHT NOW. SOMEONE GET POST MALONE SOME HELP!! pic.twitter.com/QhP5Co6abi — ʀᴀʏ (@biebersmutual) March 6, 2020

“I honestly don’t think he’s OK and the people closest to him need to step in,” tweeted another.

Not all of Malone’s fans, however, saw cause for concern about his well-being.

Some took to social media criticizing the fans who did not catch onto Malone’s supposed stage act.

Here’s what they had to say on Twitter:

*Man makes song about heartbreak & pain* *Man performs heartbreak & pain* Psychiatrist Twitter: pic.twitter.com/fqgDqYOuuT — BlackVinceVaughn (@YourMusicWhore) March 6, 2020

The Song is Called "I fall Apart" so @PostMalone was acting out the song, so how can some idiot think he is on drugs? 🧐🤯 #Dopesongtho — PaleHorse4th (@PaleHor10293758) March 8, 2020

People, you don’t need to be worried about @PostMalone. When he was falling over and people were saying he was “on something” he was performing I Fall Apart, which in every show he pretends to have a breakdown to dramatize the song. Shawn Cee does a great job explaining this. — Lennox (@lennox_ernst) March 8, 2020

post malone is just performing how else do you expect him to sing i fall apart live — a babie (@mt_diablos) March 7, 2020

Song name: Fall Apart

Post malone: *does a act where he falls apart during his performance*

Internet: pic.twitter.com/1LpWufQj6L — Skiitzo🦋 (@__Tru3R3ligon) March 6, 2020

“I think Post Malone is fine,” wrote one user. “I just see someone being passionate on stage. People [are] really making TikToks about him being an alcoholic for likes and views.”

Malone will conclude the North American leg of his critically acclaimed Hollywood’s Bleeding tour on March 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, before he heads to Europe for a string of festival dates.

He will then play a final U.S. show at a festival in Virginia Beach, Va., on April 24. Additional tour dates and updates can be found through the official Post Malone website.

(L-R) Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne perform onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Hollywood’s Bleeding (2019), Malone’s second and most recent album, is now available through all major streaming platforms.

