Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Post Malone addresses concerns about his health, says he’s ‘not on drugs’

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 4:36 pm
Post Malone performs in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York City.
Post Malone performs in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York City. CP Images Archive

Post Malone took a moment during a concert in Memphis, Tenn., last Friday to tell his fans he’s “not on drugs.”

“I’m not on drugs, and I feel the best I’ve ever f–king felt in my life,” the 24-year-old musician said during his March 6 show at the FedEx Forum in a video captured by a fan.

Malone’s words of assurance came only a few days after multiple clips of him performing live went viral across TikTok and Twitter.

In the videos, the I Fall Apart rapper was captured rolling around onstage, stumbling over lyrics and rolling his eyes back into his head. The performances sparked shock and speculation among fans that he may have been under the influence at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Malone, born Austin Post, however, denied this on Friday, re-iterating to his audience: “For anyone that’s concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel f–king fantastic, and I’m not doing drugs.”

“That’s why I can bust my a– for these shows and f–king fall on the floor and do all that fun s–t.”

READ MORE: Justin Bieber downsizes stadium tour dates amid sluggish ticket sales

Malone’s manager, Dre London, later took to Instagram assuring fans his client was OK.

“Thanks for your concerns! I’m sure I would have let you know if something was wrong!” he wrote.

“Falling while performing I Fall Apart guys,” he added, suggesting that the rapper’s behaviour was all part of his act.

Here are some tweets from the initially concerned fans:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I honestly don’t think he’s OK and the people closest to him need to step in,” tweeted another.

READ MORE: Max von Sydow, ‘Exorcist’ actor, dead at 90

Not all of Malone’s fans, however, saw cause for concern about his well-being.

Some took to social media criticizing the fans who did not catch onto Malone’s supposed stage act.

Here’s what they had to say on Twitter:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I think Post Malone is fine,” wrote one user. “I just see someone being passionate on stage. People [are] really making TikToks about him being an alcoholic for likes and views.”

READ MORE: ‘Black Widow’ trailer — See villain Taskmaster in action

Malone will conclude the North American leg of his critically acclaimed Hollywood’s Bleeding tour on March 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, before he heads to Europe for a string of festival dates.

He will then play a final U.S. show at a festival in Virginia Beach, Va., on April 24. Additional tour dates and updates can be found through the official Post Malone website.

(L-R) Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne perform onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.
(L-R) Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne perform onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Hollywood’s Bleeding (2019), Malone’s second and most recent album, is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Story continues below advertisement
adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
post malonepost malone 2020Dre LondonI Fall ApartIs Post Malone OKIs Post Malone on drugsPost Malone drugsPost Malone healthPost Malone health updatePost Malone I Fall ApartPost Malone managerPost Malone statementPost Malone statusWhat happened to Post Malone
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.