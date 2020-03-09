Max Von Sydow, ‘Exorcist’ actor, dead at 90

Send this page to someone via email

Max Von Sydow, the legendary Swedish actor, died on Sunday. He was 90.

The entertainer was best known for his iconic portrayal of Father Lankester Merrin in William Friedkin’s The Exorcist (1973). In his lifetime, Von Sydow was featured in a total of more than 100 movies and TV series, including 11 feature-length films directed by the late and legendary Ingmar Bergman.

In his seven-decade-long career, Von Sydow starred in The Seventh Seal (1957), The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965), David Lynch’s Dune (1984), Minority Report (2002) and Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015), among many other movies.

One of the actor’s final roles was the mystical Three-Eyed Raven in three episodes of Game of Thrones’ sixth season in 2016.

Catherine Brelet, left, and Max von Sydow arrive at Night 1 of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Los Angeles, Calif. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

An agent confirmed the news of Von Sydow’s death to the Associated Press in a statement on Monday morning. He died on March 8, 2020.

“It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max Von Sydow on 8 March 2020,” the actor’s wife, producer Catherine Brelet, said, according to the Guardian.

This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated as more information becomes available.

— With files from the Associated Press