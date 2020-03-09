Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Max Von Sydow, ‘Exorcist’ actor, dead at 90

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 9:11 am
Max Von Sydow attends the Martin Scorsese Master Class during the seventh Film Festival Lumiere on Oct. 16, 2015 in Lyon, France.
Max Von Sydow attends the Martin Scorsese Master Class during the seventh Film Festival Lumiere on Oct. 16, 2015 in Lyon, France. Bruno Vigneron/Getty Images

Max Von Sydow, the legendary Swedish actor, died on Sunday. He was 90.

The entertainer was best known for his iconic portrayal of Father Lankester Merrin in William Friedkin’s The Exorcist (1973). In his lifetime, Von Sydow was featured in a total of more than 100 movies and TV series, including 11 feature-length films directed by the late and legendary Ingmar Bergman.

In his seven-decade-long career, Von Sydow starred in The Seventh Seal (1957), The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965), David Lynch’s Dune (1984), Minority Report (2002) and Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015), among many other movies.

One of the actor’s final roles was the mystical Three-Eyed Raven in three episodes of Game of Thrones’ sixth season in 2016.

Catherine Brelet, left, and Max von Sydow arrive at Night 1 of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Catherine Brelet, left, and Max von Sydow arrive at Night 1 of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Los Angeles, Calif. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

An agent confirmed the news of Von Sydow’s death to the Associated Press in a statement on Monday morning. He died on March 8, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Alex Trebek gives one-year update on his cancer: ‘There were moments of great pain’

“It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max Von Sydow on 8 March 2020,” the actor’s wife, producer Catherine Brelet, said, according to the Guardian.

This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated as more information becomes available.

— With files from the Associated Press

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
How did Max Von Sydow dieHow old was Max Von SydowIs Max Von Sydow aliveMax Von SydowMax Von Sydow ageMax Von Sydow deadMax Von Sydow deathMax Von Sydow filmsMax Von Sydow moviesMax Von Sydow obituaryWho was Max Von Sydow
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.