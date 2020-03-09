‘Black Widow’ trailer: See villain Taskmaster in action

Send this page to someone via email

Less than two months before its highly anticipated release, Disney has released yet another trailer for Marvel‘s Black Widow.

The two-minute, 20-second clip dropped on Monday morning and gives fans of the much-beloved Avengers character a more in-depth look into the film’s storyline and its main villain, Taskmaster.

It opens with a voiceover from Oscar-nominated actor Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova — an old friend, or “sister,” of the Black Widow’s — as a montage of action shots show the leather-clad trained assassin in action.

“I tell people my sister moved out west,” says Belova to the Black Widow, or Natasha Romanoff. “You’re a science teacher. Your husband … he renovates houses. You’re thinking about moving but you’re going to wait until the interest rates go down,” she continues.

“That’s not my story,” replies Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) with a smirk. “Before I was an Avenger, I made mistakes … and a lot of enemies.”

That’s when the viewer is re-introduced to Taskmaster after a brief encounter in the film’s previous trailer.

The mysterious and masked villain is shown in full costume, equipped with a cape and mask. It’s the first time the character will appear in a live-action film, though it’s currently unclear who the actor behind the mask is.

“His call sign’s Taskmaster,” Belova says. “He controls the Red Room. They’re manipulated. Fully conscious, but no choices.”

It is then revealed that Taskmaster has taken control of the “Red Room” and its students, controlling them to fight the Black Widow and her cohort.

The Red Room is where Romanoff and Belova once trained alongside each other before becoming Black Widow assassins.

“I should have come back for you,” Romanoff says. “How many others are there?” she asks.

“Enough,” replies Belova before a rapid-paced sequence of action shots from the upcoming film.

Stranger Things‘ David Harbour returns again for a one-on-one fight with the Taskmaster. In Black Widow, the 44-year-old actor plays Alexei Shostakov (or the Red Guardian), showcasing both his superhero outfit and his unparalleled capabilities of strength.

Black Widow serves as the first “Phase Four” installment in the world-renowned Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016). It hits cinemas across Canada on April 30.

You can see the latest trailers in the videos above.