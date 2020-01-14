‘Black Widow’ special look: See more of villain Taskmaster

Send this page to someone via email

Gearing up for Disney‘s first Marvel film of the decade, a brand new trailer for Cate Shortland’s Black Widow has been released.

The one minute, 30-second clip was shared to the official Marvel YouTube account on Monday morning and gave fans a closer look into the origins of Natasha Romanoff, or Black Widow — the beloved character portrayed by Scarlett Johansson in a recurring role over the last decade.

As she returns home to Russia in the trailer’s opening, Romanoff is confronted by Yelena Belova, who was a close friend of Romanoff’s when they trained alongside each other in the “Red Room” as Black Widow assassins.

“Natasha, my sister. After all this time, what brings you home?” asks Belova, who is played by Oscar-nominated actor Florence Pugh.

(L-R) Rachel Weisz and Scarlett Johansson of Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Widow’ at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, Calif. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

“I’m on the run,” replies Romanoff. “I was trying to do something good… be more than just a trained killer.”

“You’re fooling yourself,” says Belova. “We are still both trained killers.”

The action-packed, fast-paced trailer is interlaced with footage of gunfights, explosions, car chases, aircraft, free-falling as well as some intensely choreographed fistfights.

As introduced in the highly anticipated film’s teaser trailer, Stranger Things‘ David Harbour returns as Alexei Shostakov (or the Red Guardian), showcasing both his superhero outfit and his unparalleled capabilities of strength.

Die-hard fans are also given a better look at Marvel’s infamous and extremely mysterious supervillain, Taskmaster — who seemingly mirrors Romanoff’s skillsets as a “trained killer.”

It’s the first time the character will appear in a live-action film, and it’s currently unclear who the actor behind the mask is.

Black Widow serves as the first “Phase Four” installment in the world-renowned Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016).

It hits cinemas across Canada on April 30.

