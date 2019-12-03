‘Black Widow’ trailer: Scarlett Johansson stars in action-packed Marvel reunion

The first teaser trailer for Scarlett Johansson’s action-packed Black Widow is here.
Johansson is reprising her role as Natasha/Black Widow in Marvel Studios’ first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
“I used to have nothing. And then I got this job, this family, but nothing lasts forever,” Johansson says in the trailer.
“I’ve lived a lot of lives but I’m done running from my past,” she says.
The teaser trailer shows Black Widow facing off against her sister, Yelena.
“We have unfinished business. We have to go back to where it all started,” Black Widow says.
“Lucky us,” Yelena says to her.
“One thing’s for sure, it’s going to a be a hell of a reunion,” Johansson’s character says, followed by the return of The Red Guardian and Melina.
The Marvel film, directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, stars Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei, a.k.a. The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.
The teaser poster for the film was released on Tuesday.
Many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe took to Twitter to discuss the first teaser trailer.
Black Widow hits theatres on April 30, 2020.
Watch the teaser trailer in the video above.
COMMENTS