‘Black Widow’ trailer: Scarlett Johansson stars in action-packed Marvel reunion

The first teaser trailer for Scarlett Johansson’s action-packed Black Widow is here.

Johansson is reprising her role as Natasha/Black Widow in Marvel Studios’ first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I used to have nothing. And then I got this job, this family, but nothing lasts forever,” Johansson says in the trailer.

READ MORE: Scarlett Johansson walks back comments about politically correct casting

“I’ve lived a lot of lives but I’m done running from my past,” she says.

3:50 AMA Travel: Win a trip to the Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure AMA Travel: Win a trip to the Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure

The teaser trailer shows Black Widow facing off against her sister, Yelena.

“We have unfinished business. We have to go back to where it all started,” Black Widow says.

“Lucky us,” Yelena says to her.

“One thing’s for sure, it’s going to a be a hell of a reunion,” Johansson’s character says, followed by the return of The Red Guardian and Melina.

The Marvel film, directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, stars Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei, a.k.a. The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

The teaser poster for the film was released on Tuesday.

Many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe took to Twitter to discuss the first teaser trailer.

How I’ve missed her… She looks so good when she’s not dead. #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/4FADiGeVcB — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) December 3, 2019

the only 10 year challenge that matters #blackwidow pic.twitter.com/r6tGknNTdP — sydney (@wandasmaximof) December 3, 2019

This is easily one of my favorite Marvel Studios teaser posters. #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/fLjZuJIjdk — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) December 3, 2019

me on my way to the theater on may 1, 2020 to watch #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/3SOi9Oxvcq — Natasha Romanoff ‎⧗ ︽✵︽ (@marvelxtina) December 3, 2019

The reason why I’m excited for #BlackWidow is because I’ve grown up reading the comics & fell in love with HER ORIGIN STORY. She has been conditioned to be this cold & ruthless spy but overcame that & found/built a new FAMILY.

Such a complex character!

pic.twitter.com/TkpITYSHKf — Nat ✨ Brie Larson (@brie_sparkles) December 3, 2019

Black Widow hits theatres on April 30, 2020.

Watch the teaser trailer in the video above.