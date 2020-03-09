Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton home invasion may have been case of mistaken identity, police say

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 2:22 pm
Updated March 9, 2020 2:49 pm
Hamilton police are seeking a suspect after a reported home invasion on Monday.
Hamilton police are seeking a suspect after a reported home invasion on Monday. Don Mitchell / Global News

A reported home invasion in Hamilton just after midnight on Monday may have been a case of mistaken identity, police say.

Investigators say a woman at a residence on Niagara Street said she saw an unknown man when she “peeked” through her bedroom door to investigate a “loud bang.”

The man — who was believed to have entered the home shortly after 12:30 a.m. — then allegedly hit the woman and grabbed her cellphone during her attempt to call 911.

READ MORE: Last of 3 suspects in Hamilton home invasion arrested — police

Detectives say the woman was able to safely evade the man by fleeing to her nearby car. The victim didn’t sustain any injuries.

The incident may have been a mistake, police say, as the suspect reportedly kept referring to a name the victim didn’t know.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe the suspect is six feet tall with a heavy build and was wearing a dark-coloured work-style jacket, black boots, black fleece gloves and a balaclava.

He spoke with an accent that’s possibly Caribbean, detectives say.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3833 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding after armed home invasion in Brantford: police
2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding after armed home invasion in Brantford: police
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton CrimeHamilton home invasionNiagara Streethome invasion in hamiltonhome invasion on niagara streetNiagara Street break-inNiagara Street break-niNiagara Street home invasion
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.