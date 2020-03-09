Hamilton home invasion may have been case of mistaken identity, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A reported home invasion in Hamilton just after midnight on Monday may have been a case of mistaken identity, police say.

Investigators say a woman at a residence on Niagara Street said she saw an unknown man when she “peeked” through her bedroom door to investigate a “loud bang.”

The man — who was believed to have entered the home shortly after 12:30 a.m. — then allegedly hit the woman and grabbed her cellphone during her attempt to call 911.

Detectives say the woman was able to safely evade the man by fleeing to her nearby car. The victim didn’t sustain any injuries.

The incident may have been a mistake, police say, as the suspect reportedly kept referring to a name the victim didn’t know.

Investigators believe the suspect is six feet tall with a heavy build and was wearing a dark-coloured work-style jacket, black boots, black fleece gloves and a balaclava.

He spoke with an accent that’s possibly Caribbean, detectives say.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3833 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

