Health

2 Surrey schools notified of COVID-19 cases, Fraser Health says risk is low

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 12:59 pm
A letter was sent to parents of students at Serpentine Elementary in Surrey.
Global News

Two Surrey schools are open Monday morning amid concerns over COVID-19.

A letter to parents and guardians of students at Serpentine Elementary says a person who was in the school for part of a “community-use rental” has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Fraser Health notified the school district on Saturday and the school has undergone a “deep clean” in preparation for classes Monday. All community rentals are now on hold.

The letter says “the risk to the general school community and its members is low.”

A separate letter was sent to students and parents at Sullivan Heights Secondary that says a member of its school community has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“This person was asymptomatic during their time at the school; therefore, the risk to the school population is minimal,” the letters says. “There is no evidence that novel coronavirus is transmitted via asymptomatic individuals and the risk is low for the staff and students at Sullivan Heights.”

The schools says it is boosting cleaning protocols and reinforcing public health recommendations during daily morning announcements.

Both schools were in session on Monday.

Two Vancouver schools are slated to re-open Monday after closing due to COVID-19 concerns.

University Canada West closed its doors Thursday after identifying a student with a presumptive case of COVID-19.

The student had been visited by their father, who had tested positive for the virus after returning from overseas.

The school worked to disinfect the building during the closure.

The Visual College of Art and Design, which shares the building with University Canada West, is also set to re-open Monday.

