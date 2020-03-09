Menu

Entertainment

Dolly Parton says she wants to be on cover of Playboy for 75th birthday

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 11:06 am
Dolly Parton attends the 53nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.
Dolly Parton attends the 53nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Dolly Parton celebrated her 74th birthday in January, but she’s already planning ahead to next year.

The Jolene singer was on the cover of Playboy magazine in 1978 when she was 32 years old, and now, she wants to return for her 75th birthday.

“I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again,” Parton told 60 Minutes Australia over the weekend.

“See, I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it — I don’t know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”

When asked if she would wear the same Playboy bunny black leotard on the next cover, Parton said: “I could probably use it. Maybe. Boobs are still the same!”

Parton also spoke about her cosmetic surgery during the interview and said she’s “had about all the nips and tucks I can have.”

“The good part with me, though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish, and cartoons don’t really age that much,” she added.

Parton is currently promoting her new A&E documentary special Biography: Dolly, which premieres on April 12.

