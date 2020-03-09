Halifax officer facing over 30 theft-related charges applying for case to be heard in Wellness Court

Send this page to someone via email

The lawyer representing a Halifax Regional Police officer facing 30 theft-related charges is applying for her case to be heard in Dartmouth Wellness Court.

Const. Jennifer McPhee was not at intake court in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday, but her lawyer James Giacomantonio was.

He told the court he was preparing an application to the Dartmouth Wellness Court, a specialty problem-solving court that focuses on treating “the issues contributing to the individual coming into conflict with the law,” according to the court’s website.

According to the province, that can include mental illness, substance abuse or gambling issues.

McPhee originally faced seven charges related to an alleged Sept. 13, 2019 theft at the Atlantic Superstore on Chain Lake Drive in Halifax.

In October, police added 30 additional charges in relation to 15 incidents at five Atlantic Superstores in the Halifax area over a period from Aug. 3 to Sept. 11, 2019.

The newer charges include one count each of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

McPhee, who has over 17 years of service with the police force, remains suspended with pay.

The Crown attempted to oppose the application but was swiftly rebuked and told it would have to oppose the application when it came before the Dartmouth Wellness Court.

The application is set to be heard in Dartmouth Provincial Court on April 2.

— With files from the Canadian Press