Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Case set over for Halifax police officer facing over 30 theft-related charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2019 10:54 am
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The court case of a veteran Halifax Regional Police officer facing more than 30 theft-related charges has been set over until next month.

Const. Jennifer McPhee did not appear in court Monday and her case is to return to court Dec. 17.

READ MORE: HRP officer charged in connection with threats complaint in Eastern Passage

McPhee originally faced seven charges related to an alleged Sept. 13 theft at the Atlantic Superstore on Chain Lake Drive in Halifax.

Last month, police added 30 additional charges in relation to 15 incidents at five Atlantic Superstores in the Halifax area over the period between Aug. 3 and Sept. 11.

READ MORE: 42-year-old Halifax police officer charged for theft

The newer charges include one count each of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The 42-year-old McPhee, who has over 17 years of service with the police force, remains suspended with pay.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceTheftAtlantic SuperstoreChain Lake DriveConst. Jennifer McPhee
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.