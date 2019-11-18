Case set over for Halifax police officer facing over 30 theft-related charges

Send this page to someone via email

The court case of a veteran Halifax Regional Police officer facing more than 30 theft-related charges has been set over until next month.

Const. Jennifer McPhee did not appear in court Monday and her case is to return to court Dec. 17.

READ MORE: HRP officer charged in connection with threats complaint in Eastern Passage

McPhee originally faced seven charges related to an alleged Sept. 13 theft at the Atlantic Superstore on Chain Lake Drive in Halifax.

Last month, police added 30 additional charges in relation to 15 incidents at five Atlantic Superstores in the Halifax area over the period between Aug. 3 and Sept. 11.

READ MORE: 42-year-old Halifax police officer charged for theft

The newer charges include one count each of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The 42-year-old McPhee, who has over 17 years of service with the police force, remains suspended with pay.