Crime

3 Hamilton men arrested on child pornography charges: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 8:07 am
Three Hamilton men are facing charges in separate child pornography investigations.
Three Hamilton men are facing charges in separate child pornography investigations. Global News

Police say three men are facing charges in three separate child pornography investigations in Hamilton.

Detectives say three homes in the city were searched in February, with the resulting investigations reportedly turning up a number of digital devices with explicit data.

READ MORE: Two Hamilton men arrested on child pornography charges

The men — a 43-year-old, a 38-year-old and a 26-year old — are each facing a charge of possession of child pornography, while two of the men are facing an additional charge of distribution of child pornography, and one of the three is facing two additional charges related to possession of child porn.

Investigators say there’s no connection between the three men.

The Hamilton police’s internet child exploitation unit says 18 judicial court orders and six search warrants were executed in separate seizures in February. Detectives expect to lay more charges as a result of the investigations.

Hamilton, Hamilton Police, Hamilton Crime, Child Porn, Child Exploitation, Internet Child Exploitation Unit, Possession of Child Pornography, child pornography investigation, possession of pornography
