Two Hamilton men arrested on child pornography charges

Two men in Hamilton, Ont. are facing child pornography charges in separate investigations.

The first case began in February 2019, when Hamilton police began investigating a suspect who allegedly possessed child porn and was making it readily available, police said.

Investigators identified a man living in Hamilton and executed a search warrant at his home on Jan. 16 of this year.

When officers arrived, the man was allegedly trying to get rid of evidence by throwing it out the window.

Tyler Wayne Ryan, 27, is charged with making child pornography readily available and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Another case was reported to Hamilton police by the RCMP in January, and a male suspect in Hamilton was identified.

Police arrested him and searched his home on Jan. 23, seizing digital storage devices.

Ramses Nesbeth, 21, of Hamilton is charged with possession of child pornography.

Investigators are conducting forensic examinations of digital storage devices seized from both suspects’ homes and police say it’s possible more charges may be laid in both cases.

