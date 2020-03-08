Man, 18, charged in connection with 2 robberies at financial institutions: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with two robberies at financial institutions last fall.

In a news release Sunday, police said the first incident occurred on Oct. 19 around 3:30 p.m. when two suspects wearing masks and armed with a handgun went inside a bank in Mississauga, went over the service counter and demanded money.

The same suspects entered another financial institution around an hour and fifteen minutes later in Cambridge and, wearing the same disguise and armed with a gun, again demanded money, police said.

Investigators said in each incident, the suspects fled the area in a red Audi A4.

No injuries were reported.

In the release, police said, “The subsequent arrest is part of a continued investigation into a series of violent armed robberies committed by young persons throughout the Greater Toronto Area.”

An 18-year-old Brampton man has since been charged with robbery, wearing a disguise, and possession of ammunition for a dangerous purpose. He appeared in court for a bail hearing on Saturday. According to police, the man’s identity is not being released because he was 17 at the time of the alleged robberies.

The other suspect remains at large. No suspect description has been provided.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3402 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.