Regal Princess cruise held off Florida coast as 2 crew await coronavirus testing: reports

A cruise ship harbouring two crew members who last worked on a separate ship that is now undergoing an outbreak of the novel coronavirus has been turned away from docking in south Florida, media reports say.

The crew members who had transferred from the Grand Princess cruise ship to another Princess Cruises ship — the Regal Princess — are now awaiting tests for COVID-19, according to the ABC News affiliate WLPG Local 10.

The crew members on the Regal Princess, which was supposed to dock at Port Everglades Sunday morning, are not currently showing any symptoms of the virus, Princess Cruises told the Miami Herald, Sunday.

The Grand Princess is currently floating off the coast of California after it was barred from docking in San Francisco. The ship has now been granted access to dock in Oakland, where it is scheduled to arrive Monday. The vessel is currently carrying more than 3,500 people from over 50 countries and at least 19 of the 21 people who tested positive for the virus on the ship are crew members. 2:11 Demand for more COVID-19 tests Demand for more COVID-19 tests

In a statement emailed to Global News on Saturday, Global Affairs Canada said that Grand Princess currently had 237 Canadians on board. They did not have confirmation however on the nationalities of those who had tested positive for the virus.

Global Affairs Canada could not immediately provide additional information on the case of the Regal Princess.

— With files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press