Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Regal Princess cruise held off Florida coast as 2 crew await coronavirus testing: reports

By David Lao Global News
Posted March 8, 2020 11:50 am
Updated March 8, 2020 12:18 pm
COVID-19: Pence says everyone on Grand Princess cruise to be tested after 21 confirmed to have virus
WATCH ABOVE (MARCH 7, 2020): COVID-19: Pence says everyone on Grand Princess cruise to be tested after 21 confirmed to have virus

A cruise ship harbouring two crew members who last worked on a separate ship that is now undergoing an outbreak of the novel coronavirus has been turned away from docking in south Florida, media reports say.

The crew members who had transferred from the Grand Princess cruise ship to another Princess Cruises ship — the Regal Princess — are now awaiting tests for COVID-19, according to the ABC News affiliate WLPG Local 10.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Cruise ship with 237 Canadians on board set to dock in California

The crew members on the Regal Princess, which was supposed to dock at Port Everglades Sunday morning, are not currently showing any symptoms of the virus, Princess Cruises told the Miami Herald, Sunday.

The Grand Princess is currently floating off the coast of California after it was barred from docking in San Francisco. The ship has now been granted access to dock in Oakland, where it is scheduled to arrive Monday.
The vessel is currently carrying more than 3,500 people from over 50 countries and at least 19 of the 21 people who tested positive for the virus on the ship are crew members.
Demand for more COVID-19 tests
Demand for more COVID-19 tests

In a statement emailed to Global News on Saturday, Global Affairs Canada said that Grand Princess currently had 237 Canadians on board. They did not have confirmation however on the nationalities of those who had tested positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Global Affairs Canada could not immediately provide additional information on the case of the Regal Princess.

— With files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Cruise ShipGrand PrincessPrincess Cruisescalifornia cruise shipFlorida CoronavirusCarnival CorporationCoronavirus infected shipFlorida Cruise ShipPrincess Cruise Ship coronavirusRegal Princess
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.