U.S. tracking ship that may have shared crew with coronavirus-hit cruise liner: Pence

The United States is tracking a cruise ship that may have shared crew members with a ship carrying people who tested positive for COVID-19, Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday.

“We are tracking at this point a ship that may have shared crew with the Diamond Princess or the Grand Princess and we’ve taken decisive action to hold until we do a full medical assessment of the crew on that ship,” Pence said after a meeting with cruise line industry officials.

He did not identify the ship being tracked.

The Diamond Princess, a luxury cruise ship that was quarantined at the port of Yokohama in Japan in early February, sparked international criticism and has tarnished what was supposed to be a triumphant Olympic year for Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

That particular ship was evacuated last month. Close to 700 positive coronavirus cases were discovered on the vessel, and as of Saturday the death toll was six people, according to the latest situation report by the World Health Organization.

The Grand Princess is a cruise ship with 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew that was barred from docking in San Francisco. As of Saturday, 19 crew and two passengers aboard have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The ship did not know on Saturday when they might be able to step ashore.

— With files by Global News staff