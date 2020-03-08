Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Saturday, March 7, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2020 3:22 am
Updated March 8, 2020 3:23 am

REGINA – Kyle Crnkovic scored twice, including 4:13 into overtime, as the Saskatoon Blades edged the Regina Pats 5-4 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action..

Nolan Kneen, Tristen Robins and Scott Walford also scored for the Blades (33-24-5).

Koen MacInnes made 20 saves for the win.

Zach Wytinck struck twice for Regina (21-33-8), while Jakob Brook and Austin Pratt chipped in.

Goaltender Donovan Buskey stopped 34 shots for Regina.

Saskatoon was 2 for 7 on the power play and the Pats were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

COUGARS 4 GIANTS 3 (OT)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Cole Moberg put away the winner 1:50 into overtime as the Cougars slipped past Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

Josh Maser, Filip Koffer and Jack Sander had goals in regulation time for Prince George (20-34-8).

Bowen Byram scored twice for the Giants (32-24-6), while Justin Sourdif added a goal.

Cougars forward Ilijah Colina was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding at 6:18 of the third period.

WINTERHAWKS 5 ROYALS 4 (OT)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cross Hanas knocked in the game-winning goal 18 seconds into overtime as the Winterhawks eked out a win over Victoria.

Seth Jarvis, Jack O’Brien, Matthew Quigley and Jake Gricius rounded out the attack for Portland (44-11-7).

Kaid Oliver scored twice for the Royals (31-23-8), while Nolan Bentham and Tarun Fizer also found the back of the net.

REBELS 4 BRONCOS 3 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Josh Tarzwell and Ben King had two goals apiece as the Rebels shaded Swift Current.

King scored the overtime winner at the 3:23 mark of the extra period for Red Deer (23-33-5).

Aiden Bulych, Sergei Alkhimov and Hayden Ostir supplied the offence for the Broncos (10-47-5).

Story continues below advertisement

RAIDERS 4 WHEAT KINGS 2

BRANDON, Man. — Brayden Watts led with two goals as Prince Albert doubled the Wheat Kings.

Ozzy Wiesblatt scored the game-winning goal for the Raiders (36-17-10) at 13:56 of the second period. Aliaksei Protas also scored.

Ben McCartney and Reid Perepeluk replied for Brandon (35-22-6).

ICE 7 WARRIORS 1

WINNIPEG — Owen Pederson and Michal Teply both had two goals as the Ice downed Moose Jaw.

Peyton Krebs’s short-handed goal late in the first period was the eventual winner for Winnipeg (36-24-1), while Nino Kinder and Isaac Johnson also scored.

Eric Alarie was the lone scorer for the Warriors (14-43-4).

CHIEFS 6 HITMEN 3

CALGARY — Leif Mattson and Luke Toporowski both scored twice as Spokane defeated the Hitmen.

Adam Beckman and Ty Smith added goals for the Chiefs (40-18-5).

Orca Wiesblatt, Cael Zimmerman and Rory Neill scored for Calgary (35-24-5).

Story continues below advertisement

TIGERS 4 OIL KINGS 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Ryan Chyzowskiès goal at the 7:55 mark of the second period was the eventual winner as the Tigers topped Edmonton.

Brett Kemp, Parker Gavlas and Corson Hopwo also scored for Medicine Hat (40-19-3).

Josh Williams responded for the Oil Kings (42-12-10).

ROCKETS 5 HURRICANES 4

KELOWNA, B.C. — Matthew Wedman scored twice, including the eventual winner, as the Rockets fended off Lethbridge.

Trevor Wong, Pavel Novak and Kyle Topping also scored for Kelowna (29-27-6).

Dylan Cozens had a pair of goals for the Hurricanes (37-19-7), while Ty Nash and Alex Cotton chipped in.

BLAZERS 8 AMERICANS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tyler Carpendale and Reese Belton scored twice as Kamloops routed Tri-City.

Kyrell Sopotyk had the eventual winner 15:15 into the game for the Blazers (40-17-4), while Montana Onyebuchi, Zane Franklin and Orrin Centazzo also scored.

Story continues below advertisement

Krystof Hrabik scored for the Americans (17-39-6).

THUNDERBIRDS 5 SILVERTIPS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Andrej Kukuca scored twice as Seattle beat the Silvertips.

Keltie Jeri-Leon’s game-winning goal for the Thunderbirds (24-31-7) came at the 11:55 mark of the second period. Conner Bruggen-Cate and Payton Mount also scored.

Ty Kolle and Brendan Lee scored for Everett (45-13-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
