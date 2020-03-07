TTC airport express route experiencing ‘major delays’ due to disinfection

Send this page to someone via email

The TTC says its airport express route is experiencing “major delays” Saturday due to cleaning that is taking place to disinfect buses that pick up passengers from the airport.

A TTC official told Global News each of the 900 Airport Express buses coming into Kipling station is going through a disinfection process that takes about five minutes for each bus.

They said the extra cleaning began Friday night after an increase in inquiries from riders and will continue until “further notice.”

“As an extra measure, and to address employee/customer inquiries, crews will do a quick disinfection wipe down on the #TTC 900 Airport Express at Kipling Stn.,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

“As we heard yesterday from the city’s top doc, #COVID19 risk on transit is very low. It’s an extra level of protection.”

Around 4,500 passengers use the 900 Airport Express route every day.

All of the recent cases of COVID-19 that have been reported in the Greater Toronto Area have involved individuals with a travel history outside of the country or contact with someone who has travelled.

On Friday, officials revealed one of the most recent cases involved a man who recently travelled to Las Vegas and used the TTC for three days after returning to Toronto. Officials did not list the 900 Airport Express as one of the routes he took, however.

