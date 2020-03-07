Menu

Crime

Teen stabbed at Victoria Park subway station during robbery attempt: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 7, 2020 10:02 am
Police said they received reports of the stabbing around 11:45 p.m. Friday.
Police said they received reports of the stabbing around 11:45 p.m. Friday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a teen was stabbed at Victoria Park subway station during a robbery attempt late Friday.

Police said they received a call about the stabbing around 11:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Yorkdale mall store, 3 west-end Toronto pharmacies targeted in daylight robberies

A police spokesperson told Global News the incident happened on the westbound platform when a suspect tried to rob a 17-year-old boy of his cellphone.

Police said it’s unclear if the boy’s phone was stolen, but he was stabbed multiple times in the altercation and was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One person was taken into custody in relation to the incident, but police said they were still looking for others, although they did not provide any suspect descriptions.

