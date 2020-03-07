Teen stabbed at Victoria Park subway station during robbery attempt: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a teen was stabbed at Victoria Park subway station during a robbery attempt late Friday.

Police said they received a call about the stabbing around 11:45 p.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News the incident happened on the westbound platform when a suspect tried to rob a 17-year-old boy of his cellphone.

Police said it’s unclear if the boy’s phone was stolen, but he was stabbed multiple times in the altercation and was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One person was taken into custody in relation to the incident, but police said they were still looking for others, although they did not provide any suspect descriptions.

STABBING:

Victoria Park Subway Station

– w/b platform

– Man with multiple stab wounds

– Reports he was robbed

– Police o/s

– Victim located

– Officer arranging transport to hospital

– Searching area and subway station#GO478273

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

0:45 Yorkdale shopping mall, 3 west-end pharmacies targeted in daylight robberies Yorkdale shopping mall, 3 west-end pharmacies targeted in daylight robberies