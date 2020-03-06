Menu

Crime

Yorkdale mall store, 3 west-end Toronto pharmacies allegedly robbed by multiple young suspects

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 5:14 pm
Updated March 6, 2020 5:59 pm
Toronto police attend Yorkdale mall on Friday.
Toronto police attend Yorkdale mall on Friday. Global News

Toronto police say a Yorkdale mall store and three pharmacies in the city’s west end have been robbed by a group of young male suspects Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the first call at 3:10 p.m. about a robbery at a pharmacy in the West Mall Bloor Plaza.

Police said four teen boys robbed the store using handguns before fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured pickup truck. A woman in her 70s was reportedly assaulted in the incident.

READ MORE: Over 20 vehicles broken into, robbed in east-end Toronto parking garage

Officers then responded to a second call at 3:50 p.m. about a robbery at a pharmacy in the Rexdale Commerical Centre Plaza.

Police said four teen boys entered the store wearing ski masks and holding guns. The suspects allegedly assaulted a store employee and robbed the store of drugs and money before fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured pickup truck.

A third pharmacy in Elmhurst Plaza reported a robbery to police just after 4 p.m.

Police said four young boys again entered the pharmacy wearing masks and holding guns. The suspects allegedly assaulted an employee and stole drugs and money before fleeing the scene.

READ MORE: Suspect named in violent Toronto gas station robbery captured on video

A short time later, a store at Yorkdale mall reported four teen boys entered, wearing their hoods up. Police said the suspects fled through a parking lot. The plaza was subsequently put into a hold-and-secure.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the most recent incident.

Police said a suspect has been arrested and officers are still searching for three others.

Const. David Hopkinson told Global News that police cannot confirm it is the same suspects in each incident. However, each robbery has a “clear signature” of guns and wearing masks.

Hopkinson said pharmacies in the west end have been warned to be cautious.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto robberyYorkdale MallPharmacy RobbedEtobicoke pharmacy robberiesToronto pharmacy robberiesElmhurst PlazaPharmacies RobbedRexdale Commercial Centre PlazaWest Mall Bloor Plaza
