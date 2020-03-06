Canlan Ice Sports steps up game to help protect against COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. says it’s proactively stepped up precautionary measures related to the COVID-19 to help protect and combat the spread of the virus.

The owner/operator of hockey rinks, including a facility just south of Saskatoon, informed its customers Thursday that its facilities are being maintained in a manner that is commensurate with the severity of the situation.

A special task force was formed by Canlan a few weeks ago with the sole purpose of staying abreast of the developments of the virus and to prepare for potential outbreaks in the communities it serves, according to a memo.

Canlan said its primary goal is to ensure the health and safety of its customers, employees and the public. It also said it’s making every effort to avoid any disruption in service.

“We want to ensure that our employees, customers and suppliers have accurate information about COVID-19, and that we all do all that we can to help keep our community safe and healthy,” Canlan president and CEO Joey St-Aubin told Global News in an email.

To provide peace of mind, Canlan said it’s closely following the instructions and guidelines issued by national and regional health authorities in order to do its part in preventing the spread of the virus.

“We are following the World Health Organization and local health authority guidelines regarding frequent and effective hand-washing, avoid touching their face, minimizing non-essential physical contact with others and what to do if they suspect they have symptoms,” St-Aubin said.

“We have also increased the frequency of sanitizing high-touch and high-traffic areas in all of our facilities.”

Canlan said it uses a highly efficient disinfectant as part of its regular cleaning program but is now applying it more frequently on surfaces that are contacted by customers.

Multiple hand-sanitizing stations have been installed in each building and are being topped-up daily, Canlan said.

Additionally, Canlan staff have been directed to remain at home if they are ill or suspect that they may have come in contact with someone who has contracted the virus. St-Aubin confirmed Friday there have been no cases of coronavirus at Canlan.

The company has 73 sport surfaces across 19 locations in Canada and the United States.

Its facilities are also located in Burnaby, Langley, North Vancouver, 100 Mile House, Armstrong, Calgary, Winnipeg, Etobicoke, Toronto, Oakville, Scarborough, Oshawa and Mississauga, as well as Indiana and Illinois.

