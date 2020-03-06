Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police release photo of suspect wanted after Ajax tow-truck fire

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 3:34 pm
Police released this photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the fire.
Police released this photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the fire. Handout / Durham Regional Police

Durham Regional Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a tow-truck fire in Ajax on Saturday.

Police said officers were called to the area of Elizabeth Street and Betts Road around 1:10 p.m. for reports of a vehicle fire.

Investigators said officers found a Chevrolet tow truck engulfed in flames.

READ MORE: Police investigating after 4 tow trucks set ablaze in York Region

The blaze was put out by firefighters and no injuries were reported.

It was one of several incidents in recent months of tow trucks being set on fire and shot at. On Friday, four tow trucks were set ablaze in York Region.

Police said the Ajax incident is being treated as arson and on Friday officers said they are looking for a male suspect who was wearing dark clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 4-888-579-1520 ext. 2530 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Tow trucks torched in what may be a ‘turf war’
Tow trucks torched in what may be a ‘turf war’
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeAjaxDurham Regional PoliceDurhamDurham Policetow truck firetow truck firesAjax tow truck fireElizabeth Street and Betts Road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.