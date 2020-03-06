Police release photo of suspect wanted after Ajax tow-truck fire

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a tow-truck fire in Ajax on Saturday.

Police said officers were called to the area of Elizabeth Street and Betts Road around 1:10 p.m. for reports of a vehicle fire.

Investigators said officers found a Chevrolet tow truck engulfed in flames.

The blaze was put out by firefighters and no injuries were reported.

It was one of several incidents in recent months of tow trucks being set on fire and shot at. On Friday, four tow trucks were set ablaze in York Region.

Police said the Ajax incident is being treated as arson and on Friday officers said they are looking for a male suspect who was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 4-888-579-1520 ext. 2530 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

