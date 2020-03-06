Police investigating after 4 tow trucks set ablaze in York Region

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they are investigating after four tow trucks were set on fire Friday morning.

Police said they were called to two fires near Yonge Street and Wellington Avenue in Aurora, one near Yonge Street and Crosby Avenue in Richmond Hill and a fourth near 16th and Fern avenues in Richmond Hill.

Police said all of the fires were reported between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. and are believed to have been intentionally set.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the incidents.

No injuries were reported.

Friday’s fires came amidst several incidents in recent months of tow trucks being set ablaze and shots being fired at tow trucks.

Story continues below advertisement

After a series of tow truck fires in December, Mark Graves, president of the Provincial Towing Association of Ontario, told Global News there had been a “significant amount of escalation,” adding that several tow truck companies appear to be challenging each other for work.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7412 or 7242, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

2:12 Tow trucks torched in what may be a ‘turf war’ Tow trucks torched in what may be a ‘turf war’