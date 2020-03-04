Tow truck driver shot in Toronto’s north end, victim walks to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a tow truck driver has been injured after he was shot inside his vehicle in the city’s north end Wednesday evening.

Police said a man walked into North York General Hospital, near Leslie Street and Highway 401, just before 7:30 p.m. with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man’s vehicle was parked a short distance away and it appeared to have several bullet holes on the side of the vehicle.

Insp. Jim Gotell told reporters officers are looking to speak with anyone who was near the southbound lanes of Leslie Street during the time of the incident. He also noted officers were in the process of collected video from the nearby GO Transit station, a Toronto Fire Services station, area businesses as well as the hospital.

“There’s a lot of video here that we are very hopeful that will show us what happened,” Gotell said.

The shooting comes amid incidents in recent months throughout the Greater Toronto Area involving tow trucks being set on fire as well as shots being fired at tow trucks.

Gotell said it was still too early to determine if Wednesday evening’s shooting is connected to those other incidents.

“Obviously it’s going to be something that our investigators are going to be looking quite closely at,” he said.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

