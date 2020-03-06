Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick stops all government related travel to areas impacted by COVID-19

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 2:03 pm
Updated March 6, 2020 2:05 pm
A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on May 13, 2019. The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed an attempt by airlines to suspend the country's new passenger rights charter. The judge turned down Tuesday a motion by Air Canada, Porter Airlines Inc. and 14 other carriers to freeze the traveller protections until an appeal of the regulations is heard. Justice David Near said the appellants did not show on a balance of probabilities that the rules would cause irreparable harm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on May 13, 2019. The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed an attempt by airlines to suspend the country's new passenger rights charter. The judge turned down Tuesday a motion by Air Canada, Porter Airlines Inc. and 14 other carriers to freeze the traveller protections until an appeal of the regulations is heard. Justice David Near said the appellants did not show on a balance of probabilities that the rules would cause irreparable harm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.

New Brunswick has suspended all work-related travel for government employees to regions where the federal government has active travel notices relating to the presence of the novel coronavirus.

The province told Global News on Friday that the decision is an effort to limit the spread of the virus and to promote health and wellness in the workplace.

READ MORE: What if your employer asks you to self-quarantine?

It will also ensure that the services offered by the Government of New Brunswick will continue to be offered, said Vicky Deschênes, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick Finance-Treasury Board.

The regions to which travel has been suspended include China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, Northern Italy, Singapore and South Korea.

New Brunswick says that government employees’ work-related travel to other international destinations has also been limited to essential business.

Story continues below advertisement
The economic impact of the coronavirus, explained
The economic impact of the coronavirus, explained

The decision came into effect on Thursday and will remain in effect until further notice.

According to Johns Hopkins CSSE, there are more than 100,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide with 3,408 deaths as of Friday.

–With files from Silas Brown

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickHealthCoronavirusCOVID-19Blaine HiggsGovernment Of New BrunswickGovernment travelNew Brunswick Finance-Treasury BoardNew Brunswick government traveltravel suspended
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.