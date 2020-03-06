New Brunswick stops all government related travel to areas impacted by COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has suspended all work-related travel for government employees to regions where the federal government has active travel notices relating to the presence of the novel coronavirus.

The province told Global News on Friday that the decision is an effort to limit the spread of the virus and to promote health and wellness in the workplace.

It will also ensure that the services offered by the Government of New Brunswick will continue to be offered, said Vicky Deschênes, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick Finance-Treasury Board.

The regions to which travel has been suspended include China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, Northern Italy, Singapore and South Korea.

New Brunswick says that government employees’ work-related travel to other international destinations has also been limited to essential business.

The decision came into effect on Thursday and will remain in effect until further notice.

According to Johns Hopkins CSSE, there are more than 100,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide with 3,408 deaths as of Friday.

–With files from Silas Brown