Winnipeg police announce changes to investigations of MMIWG cases

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are making some major changes to the way they investigate cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).

Police said on Friday that they will no longer have dedicated investigators assigned to Project Devote — a task force reviewing MMIWG cases involving exploited people.

Instead, the Winnipeg Police Service will be consolidating resources from the homicide, counter-exploitation, missing persons and internet child exploitation units. Those officers will continue to liaise with Manitoba RCMP investigators working on Project Devote cases, according to the force.

READ MORE: Free concert in Winnipeg honours MMIWG in Manitoba

Police have also added a dedicated family liaison position to help investigators communicate with families and communities affected by MMIWG.

Officers plan to work closely with the city’s Indigenous community through the Winnipeg Outreach Network, an organization with representation from multiple grassroots groups providing services to Indigenous people.

Story continues below advertisement

This news follows a previous realignment in November of last year when Winnipeg police officers with Project Devote were reassigned to the homicide unit due to a backlog of murder investigations.

0:37 Chief Danny Smyth says he is not pulling back from MMIWG Chief Danny Smyth says he is not pulling back from MMIWG