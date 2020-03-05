Okanagan international school trips in question amid COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Two student trips have now been cancelled or postponed due to concerns about COVID-19, in the Okanagan.

A spring-break trip has been postponed for a group of North Okanagan students and parents, that were heading to Italy and Greece.

The trip is now being rescheduled for late summer.

Last week, the Central Okanagan School District cancelled Okanagan Mission Secondary’s band trip.

The Central Okanagan School Board of Education released a statement regarding international school trips.

“We decided to let our community know we are monitoring the situation,” said Moyra Baxter, Central Okanagan Board of Education’s chairperson.

“We do have two field study trips in the coming weeks, and we felt it was best to let everyone know we are in touch with Interior Health and Health Canada.”

Looking forward, there are ten out-of-country trips now in question.

In the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District, it has four international trips that are approved.

The trips are to Japan, Netherlands, France and the United Kingdom.

In the Central Okanagan School District, it has two trips approved.

“We are monitoring two trips that are going to Europe,” said Kevin Kaardal, Central Okanagan School District’s superintendent.

“One is a french exchange trip to France and the second is a World War II social studies trip to Belgium, Germany and France.”

In the Okanagan-Skaha School District, it has two international trips coming up.

One to France, England and Netherlands. The other trip is to New York.

The Vernon School District has four international trips approved.

One to France, one to England, another in Scotland and the final trip to Germany, Austria and France.

All of the school districts say they’re monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely.

They say they will keep all parents and students informed on the status of its international trips.

