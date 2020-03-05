Dedicated curling fans from Kingston — and abroad — lend colour to the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier

Send this page to someone via email

Rocks continue to roll in Kingston at the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier.

Global News continued our coverage at Leon’s Centre and found some interesting fans who take their love of the game to a whole new level.

Plenty of people came dressed up in their finest curling attire. For example, the “Gushue Girls” wear pink shirts that spell out the name Gushue — or the skip of the Newfoundland and Labrador rink, Brad Gushue.

Meanwhile, Dale Roadhouse of Alberta — at least on this day — was sporting a white construction helmet with a long, red wig and a red flannel shirt, referring to himself as Captain Koe.

That reference? Team Canada and defending Brier champion Kevin Koe, of course. This marks the 12th Brier for Captain Koe aka Dale Roadhouse and wife Debbie.

“We love the sport and we love all the teams and it’s actually our holiday of the year,” said Roadhouse, who’s marking his 12th Brier alongside his wife, Debbie.

“So we just enjoy it and have fun doing it.”

Sheila McNulty, from Welland Ont., is not only a volunteer but has the market cornered on homemade curling earmuffs.

“Everybody loves them,” McNulty said. “Everybody’s asking me where I got them, so they’re definitely something that catches people’s attention.”

Another eye-catcher, at least on this day, were the “Sisters on the Rocks”.

The “Sisters” were four women dressed like nuns, habits and all, who made their way to Kingston from Manitoba. Sister Maggie — that’s all we could get for a name — was able to bless Global News with some answers to our questions.

“We’ve been doing this for approximately 20 years, coming to the Brier, just having a whole bunch of fun,” she said. “A girls’ trip and just enjoying ourselves, watching the curling and having a little bit of holy water here and there and away we go.”

It’s difficult to top that, but you don’t have to be Canadian to enjoy this event.

Ken Baldwin and three of his friends are in the Limestone City for the Brier — and talk about a road trip. The group is from the Peachtree Curling Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We’re the most southerly curling club with dedicated ice in the United States,” Baldwin told Global News. “We’re second only to the Roadrunner Club in Phoenix, Arizona.

“We’re a three-sheet club in the north Atlanta area.”

The Canadian Men’s Curling Championship wraps-up Sunday evening.