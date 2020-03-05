Menu

Canada

Jason Kenney endorses Erin O’Toole for leadership of Conservative party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2020 4:58 pm
Erin O’Toole announces campaign for Conservative Party leadership
WATCH: Erin O'Toole has announced his campaign for Conservative Party of Canada leadership on Saturday in a video shared to his social media accounts.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, king among leaders of the conservative movement in Canada, is endorsing Erin O’Toole to lead the federal party.

His seal of approval comes as O’Toole revs up efforts to catch up to Peter MacKay, whose campaign has now raised upwards of $1 million in his quest to win the contest.

READ MORE: MacKay a front-runner for Tory leadership race, but half of voters undecided: poll

While MacKay has secured endorsements from many current Conservative members of Parliament, Kenney’s endorsement was one of the most coveted in the leadership race.

Peter MacKay talks pipelines, protests and more during Edmonton visit
Peter MacKay talks pipelines, protests and more during Edmonton visit

Though now premier of Alberta, Kenney was instrumental in expanding the current Conservative party, especially among suburban Canadians.

His efforts saw the Tories steadily make their way from a minority government in 2006 to a majority in 2011.

Story continues below advertisement

Both O’Toole and MacKay sat in cabinet with Kenney in that majority, and Kenney said Thursday it is O’Toole who has what it takes for the party to win power again.

READ MORE: Erin O’Toole announces bid for Conservative leadership in Alberta

In an email to members throwing his support behind O’Toole, Kenney took a dig at a remark MacKay made after the last federal election, when he called current party leader Andrew Scheer’s socially conservative values a “stinking albatross.”

“No one will have their deeply held beliefs dismissed as ‘stinking albatrosses’ under Erin O’Toole’s leadership,” Kenney said in the statement.

“Erin O’Toole respects the breadth of our big tent coalition.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Canadian PoliticsJason KenneyConservative PartyPeter MacKayConservative LeadershipErin O'Toole
