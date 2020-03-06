Manitoba government offers olive branch to Dauphin correctional workers; union not pleased

The Manitoba government is hoping a new “transition committee” will help correctional officers and their families from Dauphin find new work after the community’s jail is shuttered sometime in the coming months.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says the government has finalized an agreement with the workers’ union to help them find work with corrections elsewhere in the province, or to support those who don’t wish to leave the area with jobs training.

“The union and our civil service commission folks put together a pretty comprehensive package there for those that do wish to move,” Cullen says.

“We also talked about those that want to stay in the community and look at other types of employment; offering some additional training money and resources for that as well.”

Cullen noted there’s presently over 100 vacancies within corrections, so he expects any of the workers who want to retain similar work will be able to.

Addressing concerns the Parkland Region’s economy will be dealt a devastating blow as families leave the area for work, Cullen says the government is committed to finding and developing other economic opportunities.

“When it comes to rural Manitoba we have a specific organization and groups looking at developing rural Manitoba, and quite frankly our initial focus will be on the Parkland Region,” Cullen says.

The minister added government representatives have been meeting with stakeholders in the community and have already identified “a number” of potential businesses and business opportunities to invest in, but says it’s too soon to say what they are publicly.

“At least from a government perspective [we] want to make sure there are no roadblocks in the way to having those businesses move forward,” Cullen says.

Meantime, the MGEU is calling the moves “damage control” as members presented a petition with thousands of signatures imploring the government to hold off on closing the jail until a healing centre is built.

MGEU president Michelle Gawronsky delivered a petition to the legislature Thursday afternoon calling on the government to postpone closing the Dauphin jail until a healing centre is built. Global News

“We know there’s a new one needed, let’s get on with building and stop wasting time,” says MGEU president Michelle Gawronsky.

“Let’s all stand together and figure out what’s best for Manitobans. Crime is the highest it’s been in our province, closing a jail is not the answer to it.”

Cullen says he’s willing to hear what the vision for the healing centre is, but wouldn’t say whether or not the government was seriously considering the idea.

“We’re certainly going to listen to what the individuals bring to the table. It may be something different than what we’re accustomed to right now,” Cullen says.

“So I look forward to their comments; [we will] try to appreciate what their vision of a healing centre is, and we’ll take things from there.”

The MGEU also expressed dissatisfaction with the direction negotiations have gone.

“The government has forced us into a position where we had to sit down and talk and represent our members. We have an obligation … to represent our members and get them the best we can,” Gawronsky says.

“It does not take away from the fact that there are 80 jobs gone out of corrections out of the Dauphin area alone, that there are going to be other jobs that are going to be gone in the area.”

The correctional centre was originally slated to close at the end of May.

Cullen says that date is flexible, but emphasizes the government is not willing to reverse the decision, given the outdated state of the building.

