Dauphin jail to close: Manitoba justice minister

The Manitoba government is closing what it says is the oldest correctional centre in the province.
It says the Dauphin Correctional Centre is expected to close by the end of May because the facility built in 1917 does not meet modern needs.
It says there is sufficient capacity to move the inmates to six other adult correctional facilities due to a decline in the provincial inmate population.
Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says the goal is to provide other jobs for all staff at the jail if possible.
