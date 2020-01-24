Menu

Politics

Dauphin jail to close: Manitoba justice minister

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2020 5:39 pm
The Dauphin Correctional Centre is slated to close by the end of May, Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said Friday.
The Dauphin Correctional Centre is slated to close by the end of May, Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The Manitoba government is closing what it says is the oldest correctional centre in the province.

It says the Dauphin Correctional Centre is expected to close by the end of May because the facility built in 1917 does not meet modern needs.

READ MORE: Suicide prevention procedures not properly followed prior to 2016 death of Dauphin inmate: judge

It says there is sufficient capacity to move the inmates to six other adult correctional facilities due to a decline in the provincial inmate population.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says the goal is to provide other jobs for all staff at the jail if possible.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
