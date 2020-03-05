Menu

Canada

Report on social impacts of injection sites a ‘wake-up call’: Alberta minister

By Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 1:56 pm
Updated March 5, 2020 2:01 pm
A look inside the supervised consumption site at Calgary’s Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre. .
A look inside the supervised consumption site at Calgary’s Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre. . Alberta Health Services

A newly released report suggests the social impacts of supervised drug consumption sites in Alberta include increased needle debris and a growing risk to public safety in surrounding neighbourhoods.

The report, compiled by the Alberta government’s Supervised Consumption Services Review Committee, was released on Thursday.

Associate health minister Jason Luan calls the report a “wake-up call” and says the government will use it to make decisions about the sites on a city-by-city basis.

Luan also says the eight-member review panel heard allegations of “financial irregularities” at Arches, the non-profit agency overseeing the safe consumption site in Lethbridge.

He says auditors went to Arches this week to collect documentation and he’ll have more to say in the coming weeks.

There are currently seven sites in Alberta — in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge — with proposals for one each in Red Deer and Medicine Hat and another one in Calgary.

The government formed the panel last summer to look at how the sites impact crime rates, social order, property values and businesses.

Alberta politicsAlberta GovernmentAlberta opioid crisisoverdose prevention sitesJason LuanAlberta supervised consumption sitesAlberta safe consumption sitesAlberta overdose preventionAlberta overdose prevention sitesAlberta supervised consumption site reivewAlberta Supervised consuption sitessupervised consuption sites
