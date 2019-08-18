Alberta government announcing consumption site review committee

The Alberta government is expected to provide more details on Monday about its plans to review supervised consumption sites.

A news conference is scheduled in Calgary on Monday afternoon where Mental Health Associate Minister Jason Luan is expected to announce the members of a review committee. It’s expected Luan will also outline the details of an upcoming review.

In June, the United Conservative government announced it was pausing funding for proposed supervised consumption sites in Alberta.

The provincial government has said it wants to look at the impact the current sites have on communities.

There are currently four sites in Edmonton, two in Calgary and one each in Grande Prairie and Lethbridge.

Alberta also has some overdose prevention sites (OPS), which are similar to supervised consumption sites – however OPS are a temporary facilities rather than a permanent site.

According to Alberta Health Services, an OPS can be used in response to an urgent public health need within a community. An OPS is currently operating in Red Deer, and another just recently opened at the Drumheller federal prison.