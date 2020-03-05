Menu

Canada

Alberta government audits Arches-run Supervised Consumption Site in Lethbridge

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 2:29 pm
Updated March 5, 2020 2:36 pm
Government looking into allegations of ‘financial irregularities’ at Lethbridge supervised consumption site
WATCH: Alberta’s associate minister for mental health and addictions, Jason Luan, discusses allegations about the finances of ARCHES, the operator of Lethbridge’s supervised consumption site.

The Alberta government is auditing the Arches-run Supervised Consumption Site in Lethbridge after receiving an “anonymous tip” of financial irregularities at the site.

READ MORE: Report on social impacts of injection sites a ‘wake-up call’: Alberta minister

The government said Wednesday that a team of auditors, authorized by Alberta Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan, were at the SCS.

Kassandra Kitz, press secretary for Minister Luan said the team is looking into the allegations.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Kitz released a statement to Global News.

“We expect all service providers to perform their duties to the highest possible standard to protect the safety of all Albertans.”

Alberta to study supervised consumption sites to find long-term solutions
Alberta to study supervised consumption sites to find long-term solutions

READ MORE: Lethbridge city council and ARCHES respond to premier’s supervised consumption comments

“The government recently learned of possible financial irregularities at the Lethbridge Supervised Consumption Services Site. We take any allegations made against a publicly funded health facility or service provider extremely seriously.

“As we provide public funds to this site, we have launched a financial audit to assess whether the allegations have merit, and if any improprieties have occurred.

“This audit will be completed as soon as possible, we cannot speculate or comment further while the audit is underway.”

READ MORE: Lethbridge businesses seeing increase in antisocial behaviours: study

The government has not indicated what this audit may mean for ongoing operations at the SCS.

The Supervised Consumption Services (SCS) Review Committee presented its final report on Thursday.

The report suggests the social impacts of supervised drug consumption sites in Alberta include increased needle debris and a growing risk to public safety in surrounding neighbourhoods.

Luan calls the report a “wake-up call” and says the government will use it to make decisions about the sites on a city-by-city basis.

Story continues below advertisement
Review into Alberta supervised consumption sites a ‘wake-up call’: government
Review into Alberta supervised consumption sites a ‘wake-up call’: government

— With files from Canadian Press

