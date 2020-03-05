Alberta government audits Arches-run Supervised Consumption Site in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is auditing the Arches-run Supervised Consumption Site in Lethbridge after receiving an “anonymous tip” of financial irregularities at the site.

The government said Wednesday that a team of auditors, authorized by Alberta Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan, were at the SCS.

Kassandra Kitz, press secretary for Minister Luan said the team is looking into the allegations.

On Thursday, Kitz released a statement to Global News.

“We expect all service providers to perform their duties to the highest possible standard to protect the safety of all Albertans.”

“The government recently learned of possible financial irregularities at the Lethbridge Supervised Consumption Services Site. We take any allegations made against a publicly funded health facility or service provider extremely seriously.

“As we provide public funds to this site, we have launched a financial audit to assess whether the allegations have merit, and if any improprieties have occurred. Tweet This

“This audit will be completed as soon as possible, we cannot speculate or comment further while the audit is underway.”

The government has not indicated what this audit may mean for ongoing operations at the SCS.

The Supervised Consumption Services (SCS) Review Committee presented its final report on Thursday.

The report suggests the social impacts of supervised drug consumption sites in Alberta include increased needle debris and a growing risk to public safety in surrounding neighbourhoods.

Luan calls the report a “wake-up call” and says the government will use it to make decisions about the sites on a city-by-city basis.

— With files from Canadian Press