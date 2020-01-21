Alberta’s supervised consumption sites could be closed or moved: Kenney

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province could close or relocate supervised drug consumption sites.

The United Conservative government appointed a panel last summer to look into the socio-economic impacts of the sites on communities and businesses.

Kenney told reporters in Calgary that he has seen the panel’s preliminary report which reinforces the government’s concerns, adding neighbourhoods with consumption sites have seen an increase in crime and property damage.

“I think it underscores the concerns that we have had about the negative impact on people and on communities as a result of at least some of the drug injection sites,” Kenney said.

“They’re now more than injections, by the way — they’re just illegal sites that do all sorts of drugs, not just injectables.”

Kenney said the UCP isn’t opposed to harm reduction or helping those battling addiction, but said the government wants to “see if there’s a better way of doing harm reduction.”

“We must place a much bigger emphasis on opportunities for detox, treatment and recovery,” Kenney said. “Basically, what the previous NDP government did was they shifted resources from treatment and recovery with an obsessive focus on so-called harm reduction, including these drug sites. We think that is imbalanced. Tweet This

“We think that folks facing addiction need to know there is a way out, that’s why we’ve put an additional $150 million, even in tough fiscal times, into mental health and addictions and it’s why we announced that we’ll be opening at least 4,000 additional addiction and recovery spaces in the system.”

Kenney said it’s not the government’s intention to close all of the supervised consumption sites, but officials are “taking a very close look at the data.” He said he expects the full report to be released in the next couple of weeks.

Opposition NDP legislature member Shannon Phillips says the site in Lethbridge, which she represents, is critical.

She says more people will die and the crime rate will rise if it’s shut down.

— With files from The Canadian Press