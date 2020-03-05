Menu

Entertainment

‘Supergirl’ star Melissa Benoist reveals she’s pregnant

By Corey Atad ETCanada.com
Posted March 5, 2020 10:44 am
'Supergirl' actress Melissa Benoist is pregnant.
'Supergirl' actress Melissa Benoist is pregnant. ET Canada/EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Images

Melissa Benoist is expecting her first child.

On Wednesday, Showcase’s Supergirl star she is pregnant with an adorable Instagram post.

READ MORE: ‘Supergirl’ stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood reportedly tie the knot in California

“A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!” she wrote in the post, featuring a photo of herself with husband Chris Wood and their two dogs.

The slideshow also included a hilarious second photo featuring Benoist hugging a pregnant-looking Wood.

READ MORE: ‘Supergirl’ star Melissa Benoist supported by celeb friends after opening up about being a survivor of domestic violence

Benoist and Wood got married in September 2019.

© 2020 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
