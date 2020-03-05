‘Supergirl’ star Melissa Benoist reveals she’s pregnant

Melissa Benoist is expecting her first child.
On Wednesday, Showcase’s Supergirl star she is pregnant with an adorable Instagram post.
“A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!” she wrote in the post, featuring a photo of herself with husband Chris Wood and their two dogs.
The slideshow also included a hilarious second photo featuring Benoist hugging a pregnant-looking Wood.
Benoist and Wood got married in September 2019.
