‘Supergirl’ star Melissa Benoist reveals she’s pregnant

Melissa Benoist is expecting her first child.

On Wednesday, Showcase’s Supergirl star she is pregnant with an adorable Instagram post.

“A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!” she wrote in the post, featuring a photo of herself with husband Chris Wood and their two dogs.

The slideshow also included a hilarious second photo featuring Benoist hugging a pregnant-looking Wood.

Benoist and Wood got married in September 2019.