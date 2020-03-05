Menu

Crime

Cape Breton police investigating alleged assault at Riverview High School after viral video

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 10:53 am
Updated March 5, 2020 10:55 am
Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating an alleged assault at a high school after a video of the incident went viral. .
Submitted

Cape Breton Regional Police have confirmed that they are investigating an alleged assault at a Nova Scotia school after a video of the incident was widely shared online.

The force says the incident occurred at Riverview High School in Coxheath, N.S., and was reported on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Boy with cerebral palsy has ‘forgiven’ bullies who walked on him in stream, mother says

The video shows an altercation between students. Global News is choosing not to share the full video due to its disturbing and violent content.

Police would not comment on any details of the investigation and will provide an update when investigators have completed their work.

Stand Up Against Bullying Day
Stand Up Against Bullying Day

They are also asking that people stop sharing the video out of an abundance of caution for the “mental wellness” of those involved.

Story continues below advertisement

A request for comment from the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre of Education was not immediately returned.

