Quebec man confirmed to have COVID-19 travelled to India, health officials say

The second case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has been confirmed in Quebec.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services made the announcement early Thursday morning. Preliminary tests performed at Quebec’s Public Health Laboratory came back positive, and officials confirmed the case after the final test results came in from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg on Thursday evening.

The man had recently travelled to India and was then treated in Mont-Laurier in Quebec’s Laurentians region after the appearance of symptoms, according to the ministry.

“From the moment this person was considered to be a probable case of COVID-19, prevention and control measures were put in place,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Jewish General Hospital said in a statement the man was transferred to its care on Wednesday night. It is one of four hospitals in the province designated to deal with the coronavirus.

“The patient is in stable condition and is in quarantine,” the hospital said.

This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Quebec and the 35th in Canada.

The first confirmed case of the virus in Quebec is a woman who had recently travelled to Iran — one of the countries hardest hit by the virus outside of China. FHer case has been described as mild, though she was briefly seen at the Jewish General Hospital on Tuesday before returning home on Wednesday.

Quebec’s health ministry said on Thursday that the overall risk of contracting the virus in the province is still considered low. Officials are asking the public to practice proper hygiene measures, including washing hands.

As of Thursday afternoon, the province says 20 people are under investigation for COVID-19 and that 242 tests have come back negative.

All other confirmed cases in Canada have been in Ontario and British Columbia.

— With files from the Canadian Press