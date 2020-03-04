New hospital in Prince Albert will serve all of northern Saskatchewan, government says

Send this page to someone via email

The Government of Saskatchewan has confirmed that Prince Albert and its surrounding area will receive a new hospital worth more than $200 million.

“A new and expanded hospital will serve the entire north,” said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe during Wednesday’s question period.

“We will fund 100 per cent of that facility.”

Although the premier hinted the project will be government-funded, the minister of health said it will be up to the people to put a lens to that.

“They’ll look at P3s, they’ll look at regular procurement, and all kinds of variations of both,” said Jim Reiter.

Planning dollars have already been invested in the project. Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan allocated $5 million to design a new Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert and another hospital in Weyburn.

The government did not release further details on the project but promised more details will be released Friday.

“People in Prince Albert have been waiting for this announcement for a while,” said Reiter, who will be in the northern community for the announcement alongside the premier.

However, he alluded the project will be unique to Saskatchewan.

“Prince Albert handles a large number of people through there,” Reiter said.

“It’s for the entire north. It’s a significant population.”

Prince Albert used to have two hospitals, but the Holy Family Hospital was torn down in 2008. This left the community with just the existing Victoria Hospital.

“The population has outgrown that hospital. We need to reflect that,” Reiter said.

More details on the size and scope of the project will be available Friday.