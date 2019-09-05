Dream realized as Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital opens in Saskatoon

A dream is about to be realized over 25 years after a children’s hospital in Saskatchewan was first proposed.

Thursday marks the grand opening of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon.

READ MORE: New heliport opens in Saskatoon on top of Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital

Two Saskatchewan doctors, Alan Rosenberg and Jerome Yager, believed children deserved a place where they could receive specialized medical treatment without leaving the province.

It led to the creation of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation (formerly the Children’s Health Foundation then the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Saskatchewan) in 1992 to raise funds towards a hospital.

The dream turned into reality in 2009 when the Saskatchewan government announced it was committing $200 million towards the project.

READ MORE: Province spends extra $20M on Children’s Hospital of Saskatchewan

The province later increased its funding commitment to $235.5 million when revised blueprints increased the number of inpatient beds to 176 and added 38,000 square feet to the plan.

Construction of the hospital, located beside Royal University Hospital on the University of Saskatchewan grounds, started on Sept. 25, 2014.

The hospital received its official name on May 30, 2017.

READ MORE: Children’s Hospital of Saskatchewan renamed after $50M donation

Vancouver-based businessman and philanthropist Jim Pattison, who is originally from Luseland, Sask., made a $50-million donation to the new hospital.

It is one of the largest one-time donations made in Saskatchewan history.

The construction phase of the hospital wrapped up on May 2, 2019, and the keys were turned over to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, shifting the focus to getting ready to accept patients starting in the fall.

Over 1.6 million construction hours went into building the hospital.

More than 72 full-time physicians in over 20 specialties will staff the hospital. The number of pediatricians in the province will double from 62 to 122.

Prior to its opening, Saskatchewan was one of two provinces without a dedicated children’s hospital – the other being P.E.I.

WATCH (May 2019): Construction complete on new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon