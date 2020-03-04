Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Orillia OPP charge 56-year-old for child-luring following online investigation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 5:26 pm
The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Wednesday.
The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Wednesday. Global News File

A 56-year-old from Orillia, Ont., was charged for child-luring on Wednesday, OPP say.

After an online investigation, police say they arrested and charged David Munro with two counts of luring a person under 16, one count of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 and one count of indecent exposure to a person under 16.

READ MORE: 57-year-old Orillia man charged with child pornography offences: OPP

“We as parents and community members have to know who children are interacting with online,” the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit’s detective Staff Sgt. Sharon Hanlon said in a statement.

“These offenders are very manipulative. If parents are not engaged, they will never see them coming until it’s too late.”

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OrilliaOrillia OPPOrillia newsCity of OrilliaChild luring Orilliaonline child luring investigationOrillia child-luring investigation
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.