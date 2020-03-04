Orillia OPP charge 56-year-old for child-luring following online investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 56-year-old from Orillia, Ont., was charged for child-luring on Wednesday, OPP say.

After an online investigation, police say they arrested and charged David Munro with two counts of luring a person under 16, one count of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 and one count of indecent exposure to a person under 16.

“We as parents and community members have to know who children are interacting with online,” the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit’s detective Staff Sgt. Sharon Hanlon said in a statement.

“These offenders are very manipulative. If parents are not engaged, they will never see them coming until it’s too late.”

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Wednesday.

