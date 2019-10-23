57-year-old Orillia man charged with child pornography offences: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 57-year-old Orillia man has been charged with child pornography offences following a five-month investigation, OPP say.

On Tuesday, police say, a search warrant was executed at an Orillia home and Terry Ohl, 57, was charged with two counts of child pornography possession.

Multiple electronic devices were also seized for further examination, according to police.

OPP Detective Staff Sgt. Sharon Hanlon said in a statement that people around the world can get access to children easily on the internet and that parents should be engaged with their kids.

“We as parents and community members have to know who children are interacting with online,” Hanlon said in a statement.

“These offenders are very manipulative.” Tweet This

OPP are reminding parents to speak to their kids about internet safety.

4:33 Protecting children from being victims of online pornography Protecting children from being victims of online pornography