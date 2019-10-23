Menu

Crime

57-year-old Orillia man charged with child pornography offences: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 4:59 pm
Multiple electronic devices were also seized for further examination, according to police.
Multiple electronic devices were also seized for further examination, according to police.

A 57-year-old Orillia man has been charged with child pornography offences following a five-month investigation, OPP say.

On Tuesday, police say, a search warrant was executed at an Orillia home and Terry Ohl, 57, was charged with two counts of child pornography possession.

READ MORE: 28-year-old Bolton man charged with child pornography offences: OPP

Multiple electronic devices were also seized for further examination, according to police.

OPP Detective Staff Sgt. Sharon Hanlon said in a statement that people around the world can get access to children easily on the internet and that parents should be engaged with their kids.

READ MORE: Beeton, Ont. man charged with child pornography offences: OPP

“We as parents and community members have to know who children are interacting with online,” Hanlon said in a statement.

“These offenders are very manipulative.”

OPP are reminding parents to speak to their kids about internet safety.

