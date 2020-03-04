Edmonton Catholic, public schools cancel more field trips amid coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

More school trips have been cancelled by Edmonton Public Schools and Edmonton Catholic Schools amid the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Edmonton Public Schools said Wednesday it has cancelled all international field trips until the end of April. The cancellation impacts 23 trips from 19 schools which were scheduled over spring break and into April. Trips were planned to Europe and the United States.

“Due to the evolving nature of coronavirus, we feel this is the most appropriate step to take to keep our students and staff safe,” Edmonton public spokesperson Megan Normandeau said in a statement.

The school division said it is working with families on the “financial aspect of cancelling the trips.”

Edmonton Catholic Schools also announced Wednesday it has cancelled the remaining portion of a high school trip to Europe over spring break.

Last week, the school board announced it would cancel the Italy portion of the trip due to the spread of COVID-19, but still planned to visit Spain. On Wednesday, the school division announced the Spain portion is also cancelled.

Fifty-one students from Austin O’Brien and St. Oscar Romero high schools were scheduled to take the trip to Italy and Spain.

“Although this was a very difficult decision, the safety and health of students and staff is always our first priority,” Edmonton Catholic Schools said in a statement Wednesday.

The cancellations come after trips to Japan were cancelled by both school divisions in February.

On Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, medical officer of health with Alberta Health, sent a letter to all school boards, staff and parents in the province stating the risk of COVID-19 exposure in Alberta is low.

Hinshaw also stressed that they are prepared, should COVID-19 come to Alberta.

As of Wednesday, there were no confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. As of Feb. 28, 173 people had been tested for the virus, all of which resulted in negative outcomes.

There have been 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada as of Wednesday afternoon.

There are currently several active travel advisories in place, with each country under a different level of risk. The countries include China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, northern Italy, Singapore and South Korea. For more information on the travel notices, visit Health Canada’s website.