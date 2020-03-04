COVID-19 testing is happening daily in Nova Scotia, but there are no positive cases yet

Send this page to someone via email

It didn’t take long for a now-deleted Facebook post warning of a COVID-19 case in Nova Scotia to spread across social media.

The post claimed there was a confirmed case at the Cobequid Health Centre — something that health officials say say is untrue.

“Of the ones that have been tested and returned, none have been positive. There have been no cases of novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia,” said Dr. Todd Hatchette, service chief for the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine’s microbiology division.

Hatchette has been leading the team in Nova Scotia that’s testing individuals for COVID-19. So far, 26 people have been tested.

While initial tests take place in Nova Scotia, labs here don’t have the ability to validate tests, so everything has to be confirmed by the national biology lab in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

“It takes 24 hours [to ship] and their turnaround time is 24 hours, so at most 48 hours,” said Hatchette about how long it takes to get results.

According to Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, results have been received from 20 people, all negative. The remaining individuals would be asked to self-isolate until their results are confirmed as well.

Depending on the severity of symptoms, individuals could be brought into the hospital where quarantine protocols would take effect, but so far that hasn’t been required.

Who is chosen to be tested?

Health officials say they’re testing more and more individuals each day and the scope of who is being tested is expanding, but it’s not open to just anybody.

“It’s a combination of travel history and symptoms that we would say it’s possible you might have COVID-19 and therefore we need to test you,” said Dr. Strang.

Health Minister Randy Delorey says a protocol was put in place that follows national guidelines.

“Those would be the individuals identified as entering the province or being in the province who have the highest probability of exposure.”

But Dr. Hatchette says that doesn’t mean they rule out everyone else.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve expanded the surveillance to people who have been admitted to the ICU or intermediate care units, because sometimes people present with severe illness with no obvious travel history,” Hatchette said.

If an individual is concerned they may have contracted the virus, they’re encouraged to call 811, where health officials will be able to better screen patients.

While officials say things are rapidly changing in regards to COVID-19 and they have plans in place to change their approach if needed, things so far seem to be working.

“The containment protocols have been working very well, all of those cases [in Canada] are directly related back to travel and regions that have a broader number of cases or a family member,” said Delorey.

“With no spread into the community, it is showing that our approach, which is based on border screening and then feeding that information to provinces and territories and us doing screening at entry points to the health care system, we’re picking the right people up and testing them early,” said Strang.

How to protect yourself

While COVID-19 has not yet been confirmed in Nova Scotia, there are over two dozen cases confirmed in Canada and health officials warn it will likely make it’s way here, but people are advised not to panic.

“You have to be within two metres [of a carrier] to really be at risk,” said Hatchette. “If you’re [in shared space] for 15 minutes or less the risk is very minimal.”

Experts say the best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands frequently, and to avoid touching your face.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s still unknown exactly how long this virus can last on surfaces, and the virus could be spread by touching an infected surface and then then touching your nose or eyes, but that can also be avoided.

“This virus is not particularly hard to kill. Normal household detergents work quite well,” said Hatchette.

Confirming a case

As Nova Scotia continues to test individuals daily, health officials say if any tests come back positive, the public will be informed.

“There is no reason to keep a case secret,” said Hatchette. “Public Health will be very transparent if and when we get our first case of coronavirus.”

Dr. Strang says it’s important that people avoid spreading rumours and verify any information before sharing. The province has a web page for coronavirus to keep residents updated on the situation.

“People need to understand they would hear very quickly from government, and from the health system when we do have a confirmed case,” Strang said.

“If you’re hearing other rumours, they’re rumours and undoubtedly incorrect. Don’t believe everything you hear on social media.”