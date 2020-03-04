City of Kelowna introduces new Block Connector program

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna has announced a new program for this coming spring.

The city says the new Block Connector program is a Strong Neighbourhoods initiative that aims to help neighbours get to know one another and increase the number of neighbourhoods where people feel included, welcomed and connected.

“Block Connectors are residents committed to connecting face-to-face with the closest 10-20 neighbours on their block or apartment floor. They are dedicated to animating the block and inspiring others to share their skills, passions and talents,” said Tanya Sletten, the city’s community development co-ordinator.

“We know from experience that having good connections with your neighbours can have profound effects on an individual’s sense of safety, well-being and belonging.”

No experience is necessary to become a block connector.

Residents in Kelowna interested in connecting with their neighbours on their block or apartment are invited to sign up.

The city says community development co-ordinators will provide ongoing support to block connectors and will provide access to Meet Your Street Kits.

“We’ll work closely with the Block Connectors to ensure the experience isn’t overwhelming and that everyone has all the tips and tools they need to build confidence and make connections,” said Sletten.

Kelowna residents who are interested in becoming a block connector are invited to attend an information session on March 25 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Parkinson Recreation Centre.

