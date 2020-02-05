Hot Sands Beach in Kelowna to be closed for erosion management, city announces

Send this page to someone via email

Hot Sands Beach will be closed for two weeks this month for erosion management, according to the City of Kelowna.

On Wednesday, the city announced that work crews will begin replacing lost sand from the beach’s north end, starting Monday, Feb. 10, with new and relocated sand from the beach’s south end.

Work is expected to be finished within two weeks, with the city adding erosion management needs to be done when water levels are low.

The beach will be closed and fenced off during the project.

“Over time, and with the recent extreme high lake levels in 2017 and 2018, the sand at the north end of Hot Sands Beach has been eroding,” said Andrew Gibbs, senior project manager with the city.

The city says sand migration at the beach is ongoing, with wind and waves coming from the northwest stripping sand off the point and moving downstream and south towards the bridge.

