Okanagan

Short-term rentals: Get your business licence or face daily fines, says City of Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 3:56 pm
According to the City of Kelowna, less than half of the approximately 1,300 short-term rentals identified as listed online are licensed.
According to the City of Kelowna, less than half of the approximately 1,300 short-term rentals identified as listed online are licensed. Global News

The City of Kelowna says it will be implementing daily fines and other compliance action if short-term rentals aren’t licensed with the city.

The announcement, made this week, will be effective through the fall and into early 2020.

“Those operating a short-term rental without a business licence will now be subject to compliance action and fines,” the city said in a press release.

According to the city, less than half of the approximately 1,300 short-term rentals identified as listed online are licensed.

“Operators without a business licence and not compliant with rules and regulations may face a fine of up to $500 per day, per offence, or more if compliance efforts require escalation,” said the city.

The city says those wanting to operate a short-term rental in 2020 will need to renew their licence fees and ensure all documentation is accurate and up-to-date.

The renewal notices will be mailed in early December, the city said. Licence fees are due by Jan. 15 each year, regardless of booking start dates.

“Since council adopted the new short-term rental accommodation bylaws, we’ve been busy processing business licence applications,” said Greg Wise, the city’s business licence manager.

The city added that neighbours who have concerns about a short-term rental operating in their neighbourhood may visit kelowna.ca/business to find out what requirements operators and their guests should be following.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganCity of Kelownashort-term rentalsrental unitsBusiness licenceonline rentals
